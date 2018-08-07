American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Receives $56.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 102,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 151.06%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares in the company, valued at $29,079,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,283.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 176,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

