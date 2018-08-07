Ameresco (AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $196.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameresco traded up $0.55, reaching $14.90, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,585. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. ValuEngine upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

