Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 899,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $875,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,075.00 target price (up from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at $136,052,024.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $23,314,216. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,823.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,880.05. The company has a market cap of $889.29 billion, a PE ratio of 400.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

