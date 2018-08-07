Amalgamated Bank Has $397,000 Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

In related news, Director Dennis Langer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,773.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,259,282.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,811 shares of company stock worth $20,256,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics opened at $44.00 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.18.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

