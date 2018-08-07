AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a report published on Friday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.65 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals opened at $24.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $820.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1,695.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 478,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 513,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 328,331 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 195,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

