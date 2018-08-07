Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.10. Altice USA posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.25 to $35.29 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $4,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $65,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Altice USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,250,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA opened at $17.73 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 886.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

