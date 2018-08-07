Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering opened at $35.93 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $20,058,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock worth $70,417,621 over the last ninety days. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.