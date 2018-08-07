Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $501,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,641,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 532,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,716 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $374,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meenal Sethna sold 3,440 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $756,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,989 shares of company stock worth $4,744,107 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse opened at $219.64 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.40 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $459.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.