Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $520,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Stock

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,086,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 299,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKFN. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,162.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin L. Deardorff sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $262,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial opened at $48.30 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.05 million. equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

