Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $511,000 in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.67.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. equities analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Kane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $131,891.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

