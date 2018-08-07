Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,536,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Hanley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.70, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,501.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Chute sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $220,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,512 shares of company stock valued at $501,002 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $75.90 and a one year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.