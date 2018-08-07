Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,218 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of TPI Composites worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 578,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $15,172,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 346,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $10,429,948.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,970,622 shares of company stock worth $106,092,725 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPI Composites opened at $30.66 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.70.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

