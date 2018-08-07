Alphatec (ATEC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Alphatec traded up $0.04, hitting $2.91, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,914. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Chubb Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 23.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

