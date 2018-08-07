Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Alphabet Inc Class A worth $608,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,238.16 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $918.60 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,156.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (down from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MED started coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,036.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

