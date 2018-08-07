Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 50,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,365. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $150,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

