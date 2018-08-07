Allstate (ALL) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $98.72. 16,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allstate has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in Allstate by 46.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 238,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in Allstate by 8.6% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 522,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $6,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.