Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDRX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions opened at $14.04 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,040.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 77.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 188,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 82,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $576,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 58.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 145,472 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 940,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 205,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

