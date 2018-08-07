Allot Communications (ALLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.35 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 54,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,334. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.