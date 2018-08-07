Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 19,987 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 453,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,063,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,792 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

DVAX opened at $12.95 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 31,635.17%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.