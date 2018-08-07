Allianz (ALV) Given a €217.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €217.00 ($252.33) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($252.33) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €207.18 ($240.91).

Shares of Allianz traded up €1.26 ($1.47), hitting €189.36 ($220.19), during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 504,262 shares. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

