Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Allergan accounts for about 3.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.

In other Allergan news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock opened at $185.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $249.56.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

