Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,282 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $80,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 218,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 82.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 94,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 207.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 112,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

In other news, Director Greg J. Santora sold 5,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $1,782,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total value of $3,323,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,942 shares of company stock worth $19,496,578. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $369.55 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.18 and a 12-month high of $385.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

