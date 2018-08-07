Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Raised by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $75,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 480.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Argus began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $228.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

NYSE:BABA opened at $180.84 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $467.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

