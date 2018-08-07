Algert Global LLC Sells 27,937 Shares of inTEST Co. (INTT)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,937 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 1.48% of inTEST worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 37,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

INTT stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. inTEST Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. inTEST had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

