Algert Global LLC Acquires 17,157 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 900,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $25,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,220 in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

