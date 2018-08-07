Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Director Sells $98,481.60 in Stock

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $114,719.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals opened at $19.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.50). equities analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDR. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,942,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,849,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,686,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 618,388 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 203,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 822,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 36,020 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALDR. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

