Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALDR. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.56.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $19.20 on Friday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.31.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). sell-side analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $182,779.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $88,241.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $114,719.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,248 shares of company stock worth $1,967,874. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDR. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.