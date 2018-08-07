ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million.

Shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH traded up $0.01, reaching $6.28, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,112. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

In related news, Director Edward Grebow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

