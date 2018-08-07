Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma opened at $32.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

In other news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,535.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

