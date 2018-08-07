Albany International (AIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Albany International traded up $9.45, hitting $73.75, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 15,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Albany International has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 214,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,695,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Albany International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 171,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

