Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.47

News headlines about Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Communications Systems Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.78078220671 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of ALSK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 606,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,496. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP William H. Bishop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,088 shares in the company, valued at $272,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 28,974 shares of company stock worth $48,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

