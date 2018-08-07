Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ATSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.15 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $281,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

