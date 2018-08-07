Agilysys (AGYS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.
Shares of Agilysys opened at $15.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 million, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.35. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.9% in the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 176,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
Further Reading: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.