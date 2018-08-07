Agilysys (AGYS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of Agilysys opened at $15.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 million, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.35. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.58 million. research analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.9% in the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 176,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

