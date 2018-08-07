Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,983,000 after buying an additional 2,779,802 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,514,000 after buying an additional 1,973,089 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,067,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 1,439,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 936,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,926,000 after buying an additional 674,368 shares during the last quarter.

A stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

