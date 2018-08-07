Aggreko plc (AGK) Insider Purchases £99,460.40 in Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Stephen Beynon acquired 12,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,460.40 ($130,679.81).
Aggreko opened at GBX 806.80 ($10.60) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aggreko plc has a twelve month low of GBX 638.60 ($8.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 994.50 ($13.07).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.
About Aggreko
Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.
