Aggreko plc (AGK) Insider Purchases £99,460.40 in Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Stephen Beynon acquired 12,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,460.40 ($130,679.81).

Aggreko opened at GBX 806.80 ($10.60) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aggreko plc has a twelve month low of GBX 638.60 ($8.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 994.50 ($13.07).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGK. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 670 ($8.80) to GBX 620 ($8.15) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.99) to GBX 690 ($9.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.25 ($10.28).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

