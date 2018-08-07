Agenus (AGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 39546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Agenus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). research analysts predict that Agenus Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $103,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 46.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.