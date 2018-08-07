Ag Growth International (AFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.29. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of C$214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.80 million.

Shares of AFN opened at C$57.44 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

In other news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$580,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $957,260 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.38.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

