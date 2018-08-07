AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,475 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AFLAC worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

AFLAC opened at $46.59 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

