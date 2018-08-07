Aeternity Market Capitalization Achieves $399.51 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00024044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, BigONE and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $399.51 million and $7.59 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00074341 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00045708 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ethereum Monero (EXMR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000598 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liqui, OOOBTC, BitMart, OTCBTC, HADAX, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, Koinex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, FCoin, DragonEX, Mercatox, CoinBene, OKEx, Binance, BigONE, Bithumb, IDAX, Zebpay, ZB.COM and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.