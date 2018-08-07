AES Corp (AES) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,548,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AES by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,801,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,723,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $13.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

