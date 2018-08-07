AerCap (AER) Price Target Raised to $54.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of AerCap traded up $0.43, reaching $57.87, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,443. AerCap has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AerCap by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AerCap by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 243,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 133,170 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $868,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AerCap by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in AerCap by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

