Aegion Corp (AEGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aegion posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $335.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.80 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aegion from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Aegion traded up $0.31, reaching $24.68, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 114,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

In related news, Director Alfred L. Woods sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aegion by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

