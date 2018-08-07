Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 20,412 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,412 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF opened at $49.21 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $49.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a $0.0881 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

