Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,790.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 186,737 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 184,027 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $220,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $408,805.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

The Ledger Gazette

window._wpemojiSettings = {“baseUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/72×72\/”,”ext”:”.png”,”svgUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/svg\/”,”svgExt”:”.svg”,”source”:{“concatemoji”:”https:\/\/ledgergazette.com\/wp-includes\/js\/wp-emoji-release.min.js?ver=4.9.7″}};

!function(a,b,c){function d(a,b){var c=String.fromCharCode;l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,a),0,0);var d=k.toDataURL();l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,b),0,0);var e=k.toDataURL();return d===e}function e(a){var b;if(!l||!l.fillText)return!1;switch(l.textBaseline=”top”,l.font=”600 32px Arial”,a){case”flag”:return!(b=d([55356,56826,55356,56819],[55356,56826,8203,55356,56819]))&&(b=d([55356,57332,56128,56423,56128,56418,56128,56421,56128,56430,56128,56423,56128,56447],[55356,57332,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56418,8203,56128,56421,8203,56128,56430,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56447]),!b);case”emoji”:return b=d([55357,56692,8205,9792,65039],[55357,56692,8203,9792,65039]),!b}return!1}function f(a){var c=b.createElement(“script”);c.src=a,c.defer=c.type=”text/javascript”,b.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(c)}var g,h,i,j,k=b.createElement(“canvas”),l=k.getContext&&k.getContext(“2d”);for(j=Array(“flag”,”emoji”),c.supports={everything:!0,everythingExceptFlag:!0},i=0;i .copyrights {background-color:#FFFFFF;}

nav a#pull,.flex-direction-nav li a,#top-navigation li:hover a, #header nav#top-navigation ul ul li,#navigation .menu,#move-to-top,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’],input[type=’submit’],#commentform input#submit,.contactform #submit,.pagination a,.fs-pagination a,.header-search .ajax-search-results-container,#load-posts a,#fs2_load_more_button,.dark-style .post-data,#wp-calendar td a,#wp-calendar caption,#wp-calendar #prev a:before,#wp-calendar #next a:before, .tagcloud a, #tags-tab-content a {background: #081a36;}

.slider1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-1-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-2-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.dark-style.vertical-small .post-data:after {border-color: #081a36 transparent;}

#footer-post-carousel .post-data:after{border-color: transparent #081a36;}

.header-search #s,nav a.toggle-mobile-menu,#mobile-menu-wrapper,.tab_widget ul.wps_tabs li,#top-navigation .menu ul .current-menu-item > a {background: #081a36 !important;}

.pace .pace-progress,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’]:hover,#mobile-menu-wrapper ul li a:hover,.breadcrumb .root a,input[type=’submit’]:hover,#commentform input#submit:hover,.contactform #submit:hover,.flex-direction-nav li a:hover,#move-to-top:hover,.ajax-search-meta .results-link:hover,#navigation li:hover a,#header nav#navigation ul ul li,.header-search .fa-search.active,.widget_nav_menu .menu-item a:hover,.tagcloud a:hover, #tags-tab-content a:hover,.readMore a:hover,.thecategory a,.post-box .review-total-only,.pagination a:hover,#load-posts a:hover, #fs2_load_more_button:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a.current,.slidertitle a,.active > a > .menu-caret,#wp-calendar td a:hover,#wp-calendar #today,#wp-calendar #prev:hover a:before,#wp-calendar #next:hover a:before, #searchsubmit {background: #1ba54a;}

.home .menu .home-menu-item a,.menu .current-menu-item > a,.widget_wpt .tab_title.selected a,.widget_wp_review_tab .tab_title.selected a {background: #1ba54a !important;}

#wp-calendar thead th.today {border-bottom-color: #1ba54a;}

a:hover,.title a:hover,.post-data .post-title:hover,.post-title a:hover,.post-info a:hover,.entry-content a,.textwidget a,.reply a,.comm,.fn a,.comment-reply-link, .entry-content .singleleft a:hover {color:#1ba54a;}

.post-box .review-total-only .review-result-wrapper .review-result i {color:#1ba54a !important;}

.shareit { top: 415px; left: auto; z-index: 0; margin: 0 0 0 -120px; width: 90px; position: fixed; overflow: hidden; padding: 5px; border:none; border-right: 0;}

.share-item {margin: 2px;}

.bypostauthor:after { content: “Author”; position: absolute; right: 0px; top: 0px; padding: 0px 10px; background: #444; color: #FFF; }

.post-single-content-inner { width: 100%; }

.header-inner {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

display: table;

padding: 1% 0;

}

#header {

float: left;

margin: 0;

padding: 0 0 10px;

position: relative;

width: 100%;

z-index: initial;

}

#header p { margin-bottom: 0; }

#page {

clear: both;

display: inline-block;

float: none;

min-height: 100px;

padding-top: 5px;

width: 100%;

}

/*

.menu li, .menu li a { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #FFFFFF; }

body { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

#sidebars .widget { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.footer-widgets { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h1 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 30px; color: #444444; }

h2 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

h3 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 20px; color: #444444; }

h4 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; color: #444444; }

h5 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h6 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 13px; color: #444444; }

.post-data .post-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.hentry .entry-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

.post-day { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 300; font-size: 80px; color: #FFFFFF; }

document.documentElement.className = document.documentElement.className.replace(/\bno-js\b/,’js’); .recentcomments a{display:inline !important;padding:0 !important;margin:0 !important;}

Menu

Business

Health

Science

Technology

About/Contact

Privacy Policy

Staff

Latest Articles

Did Homo Sapiens Develop An Ecological Niche that Outlasted Other

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Mounting archaeological and palaeoenvironmental datasets of the Middle and Late Pleistocene have recently critical reviews and now determine that the dispersal of hominins both within and beyond Africa actually demonstrate unique environmental settings and adaptations …

Continue

What is A Scutoid and How Does it Affect You?

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Scientists are always making remarkable discoveries, but it is not that often these discoveries are already a part of our everyday lives; literally.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.