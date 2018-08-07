Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,046 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (ESGD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 258.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $72.49.

