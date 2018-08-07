Adviser Investments LLC Sells 804 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $358,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Diageo by 16.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo opened at $147.32 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $128.81 and a 12-month high of $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.1297 per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.