Adviser Investments LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 215.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000.

VOE stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

