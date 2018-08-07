Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas opened at $3.30 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Advantage Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. equities analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,021 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

