Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) PT Raised to $25.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Advanced Micro Devices traded up $0.06, hitting $19.49, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,890,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 240.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $266,986.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $1,491,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 521,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,261,341 shares of company stock worth $444,889,914. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

