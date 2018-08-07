Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,471. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $319,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,049 shares in the company, valued at $988,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 319,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111,452 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.